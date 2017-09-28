A day in the life of… Nadia Megin

Every day at 5am, I am awoken by the call to prayer: a reassuring, familiar sound that has become part of the fabric of my life here on the Arabian Peninsula, in Oman.

My journey to teaching and headship has been a challenging one. I was born in a refugee camp in France and raised there for 10 years. My parents were from Algeria, but had to flee the country in 1961 when Algeria became independent. My dad was part of the French military. They had no choice but to leave.

My experiences as a child taught me to appreciate the value of education. For me, education has been a passport to freedom.

I am now the head of the British School Muscat, situated in the heart of Madinat Sultan Qaboos, close to a pristine, golden beach that stretches as far as the eye can see.

The school is a minute’s walk from my home. The gates open at 6.30am and, by 6.40am, I’m sitting at my desk, preparing for the day.

I am on duty at 7am, so head outside to watch the primary and senior pupils enjoy the school pitch before the weather gets too hot. The school bell rings at 7.30am, signaling the start of registration. There’s a quick scrabble for bags and shoes, and then the children file past in an orderly fashion as they make their way to their lessons.

Learning from experience

My schedule for the day is back-to-back meetings and lesson observations until 4pm, when I will be making late-afternoon phone calls before spending the evening trawling through emails.

We are currently conducting a review of our English department and the process is well underway. As line manager of English, I have been involved with lesson observations, student interviews and a review of marking and feedback. I’ve really enjoyed hearing from the students about their experiences.

By break time, the weather is sizzling. In May and June, the temperatures can climb as high as 50 degrees Celsius. I stay inside and wander through the school’s narrow passages, which remind me of a souk full of winding paths and lively shops. Our site is compact, but manages to pack in a lot.

After break, I cover a Year 9 lesson for a language teacher on maternity leave. Returning to the classroom to cover her lessons has taught me so much. It reminds me of the thirst for learning that was instilled in me as a child: it is what continues to drive me in my desire to be the best headteacher I can possibly be.

An hour later, I join the rest of my leadership team for a meeting, which ends at 1pm. Afterwards, I return to my office, and quickly prepare for my weekly mentoring and study skills session with a small group of Year 11 students. My aim as headteacher is to establish ambitious, academic goals for each and every one of my pupils. I want them to understand that goals are all achievable, no matter how big. If I can do it, so can they.

Between 4pm and 5pm, when the school is busy with after-school activities, I meet with the principal to catch up on the main events of the day and together we highlight any important issues that need our immediate attention. Then, at last, I can go home. Often, my diary has a late school event marked in it – a dance performance, a celebration evening or a governor’s meeting – but tonight there is no need to stay in school. Closing my office door firmly behind me, I head home.

Nadia Megnin is headteacher of the British School Muscat