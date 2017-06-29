A day in the life of…Kirsikka Manninen

I teach at the Elementary School of Puotila in eastern Helsinki. The school is in a neighbourhood with a large immigrant population, so the intake is culturally quite diverse.

Like most of the elementary schools in Finland, our school is government-maintained. It caters for around 430 pupils between the ages of 7 (in first grade) and 13 (in sixth grade). As well as teaching the Finnish national curriculum, our school also provides “S2” education (Finnish as a second language) for immigrant students. This is what I teach.

The children I work with spend one year as preliminary pupils, before moving on to total inclusion in a class with others the same age as them. At the moment, I work with five first-grade pupils.

Usually, small children learn the Finnish language during this preliminary year. However, some will still need extra help. In these cases, the school will organise additional remedial teaching to support them.

My day begins at 7.30am when I take the metro to the stop that is located right next to our school. Lessons start at 8am or 9am, depending on the schedule for the day.

I work closely with two class teachers and one special class teacher, using team-teaching methods to support pupils’ inclusion and integration into Finnish society. We also make use of various kinds of mixed teaching groups to support children’s learning and social skills.

We pick one theme for each preliminary lesson – such as food, colours or emotions – and the students learn by reading, talking, playing and writing. The lesson lasts for 45 minutes and I give out a small piece of homework at the end of it. We have a 15-minute break in the schoolyard and then mathematics in mixed teaching groups.

At 10.20am, we eat a hot school lunch together. This is free for every student in Finland until the end of high school and is taxpayer-funded.

After lunch, pupils have another break of 30 minutes. Four times a week I work for 15 minutes of the break as a supervisor. There are two more lessons left in the day, usually Finnish language, music or crafts. Once a week we have computer studies, which the students like very much. Our school also has an iPad library, from which teachers can borrow iPads for their lessons.

For first-graders, the school day ends at 2pm at the latest and then the students go home or enjoy hobbies or afternoon clubs. My colleagues and I stay at the school to prepare for the next day.

Every Monday our team plans together for the rest of the week. All teachers in Finland must follow the national curriculum, which was revised last year. It emphasises phenomenon-based learning and students’ digital skills, as well as defining the content and goals of our lessons.

After the workday, I am often very tired. Days are full of unexpected situations and sometimes it is hard for me to stay organised. I am still a new teacher – I only started teaching in September – so I’m not used to all the working routines yet.

In Finland, all teachers are educated to master’s degree level. Education is appreciated and teaching is a respected profession.

The best thing about my job is that I have the best colleagues in the world. I feel secure having them as my teammates, and feel that team-teaching methods really improve my pedagogical thinking.

Kirsikka Manninen is a preliminary teacher at the Elementary School of Puotila in Helsinki