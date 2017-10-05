A day in the life of…Phalla Neang

I have been a teacher for more than 30 years. My first ever class was in a refugee camp in Thailand in 1986. I taught children with disabilities who, like me and so many other Cambodians, fled during the reign of the Khmer Rouge.

I was impressed with the students’ ability to learn and move around the camp without the external help that everyone else thought they needed. So, when I returned to Phnom Penh five years later, I started working for the organisation Krousar Thmey, which intended to develop a national education programme for blind people.

Back then, the situation for people with disabilities in Cambodia was very bad. Families were ashamed of children with disabilities and often hid them away, so it was rare to find blind or visually impaired students in any of Cambodia’s schools.

Now things are changing. I am director of one of Krousar Thmey’s schools in Phnom Penh, which has more than 200 pupils, including 66 blind and 139 deaf pupils.

I am also the co-coordinator of Krousar Thmey’s national education for blind or deaf children programme, which runs five special schools as well as integrated classes in mainstream schools.

Brutal discrimination against children with disabilities still exists in our country. My biggest challenge is often convincing parents to allow their blind or deaf children to attend school. There is a misconception about what they can and can’t do and sometimes it takes me months or even years to persuade parents to let their children come to our classes.

But I am confident that our society is getting more used to the idea of disabled children in school.

Early start

I arrive at school early, prepare everything for the day and check the timetables. Then I meet with the teachers to discuss any issues. My teachers have all received inclusive educational training from Light for the World, a global disability NGO.

By 7am, our pupils have arrived at the school gates, having been picked up from their homes by our school bus. We teach children from kindergarten up to 3rd grade, preparing them to attend a mainstream public school nearby.

Because of the orientation and mobility training they receive, the children have memorised the school’s facilities and are able to move around independently.

Morning classes are often English lessons and computer skills. Then, from 11am to 1pm, the kids have their lunch break while the teachers and I hold our midday meeting to discuss curriculums and progress.

Come the afternoon, it’s time for classes in culture – lessons that help strengthen students’ confidence. The blind children learn to play traditional Khmer instruments and the deaf pupils learn to dance.

While the children enjoy their music class, I work on our new project of establishing the first National Institute for Special Education in Cambodia by 2020.

I’m hugely excited about this initiative, which will train teachers from mainstream and special schools in the skills that they need to include children with disabilities in their classrooms.

School ends at 5pm, when the bus picks up the children and takes them home to their families. Depending on my workload, I make my way home as well. It’s a tiring day, but there’s lots to look forward to, too.

Phalla Neang is director of Phnom Penh Thmey School and the co-coordinator of Krousar Thmey’s national education for blind or deaf children programme