What we need are public servants, not masters of the universe

It was more than 20 years ago that a famous Parliamentary scandal resulted in a new code of conduct for those in public service. It is one that we still adhere to today.

The so-called “cash-for-questions” affair came about when MPs were accused of taking money for asking questions in Parliament. The resulting “sleaze” tarnished the John Major administration, who then instigated the formation of a Committee on Standards in Public Life, headed up by Lord Nolan.

The committee came up with seven principles of public life – selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership – that should govern the conduct of any person in public office. These was clarified in 2013 to include all those delivering public services, even if they are not elected.

Currently in education, especially with the advent of academisation, one could be forgiven for sometimes thinking that Nolan never happened. For epic fails of integrity, honesty and leadership, one need look no further than the feted superheads who fell foul of the law, the fraud at the Kings Science Academy in Bradford and, more recently, the headteacher who changed pupils’ Sats papers to help retain an “outstanding” Ofsted rating and then tried to deflect blame on his colleagues (bit.ly/BannedHead).

'Information should not be withheld'

Another principle in short supply is openness, defined as “holders of public office should act and take decisions in an open and transparent manner. Information should not be withheld from the public unless there are clear and lawful reasons for so doing.”

This year, more than two dozen multi-academy trusts (MATs) refused to publish pay information (bit.ly/MATrefusal). In fact, there is so much concern about the lack of transparency in the system that candidates standing for election to headteacher boards, the committees that help make key decisions about schools across England, are using their manifestos to highlight the issue (bit.ly/HTBtransparency).

On the subject of pay, some of the awards given – and gratefully received – are certainly eye-watering. So eye-watering, in fact, that Lord Adonis, a former education minister in the Blair administration and director of the No 10 Policy Unit, this summer launched an attack on academy school chiefs.

He believes – and many would agree with him – that no one should be paid more than the prime minister (£150,402, a figure, however, that is kept artificially low for political purposes and does not include the Downing Street flat or other residences).

He says that “it is a question of morality and use of public funding”.

It’s hard to argue with that. But MATs and universities are becoming, whether we like it or not, more like businesses than public bodies. Can the Nolan principles hold in such an environment? After all, they are not enforceable and only “establish a basis of the ethical standards expected of public office holder”, as a helpful freedom of information request to the House of Commons revealed last year. A certain Mr Powell, who submitted the FoI, asked a pertinent question: “What is the point if you do not enforce them?”

Problems with oversight

As we embark on a new academic year, it would seem apposite to remind ourselves of the principles and ask: is enforcement a road we would want to go down? There is no doubt there are significant problems with oversight. But that is process. People are another matter.

The schools sector is one that rightly prides itself on its moral purpose, on its devotion to service and duty, and on trying to do right by all children. What is required is more humility and less hubris. And what we want from those in our schools is to be public servants, not masters of the universe. For sure, both can change the world. But only the first do it solely for the benefit of others.

@AnnMroz