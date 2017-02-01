A day in the life of…Béatrice Chavanne

I have been teaching English at the same secondary school in Saint-Étienne − the school in which my three children were educated − for more than 30 years now.

There have been plenty of changes through the years. Having merged with another school a few years ago, Ensemble Scolaire La Salle is now located on two separate sites. This means that a number of teachers have to juggle teaching in both places every day.

In France, classes generally start at 8am. Our school bell goes at 7.55am as a warning, and then it rings again at 8am on the dot. This is the only time that the bell will ring during the day. Our school authorities rely on everyone to take responsibility, and check clocks and watches all day long.

Each group of students is assigned to their own classroom, where they stay for every lesson except those subjects requiring specific equipment, like PE or science. For everything else, it is the teachers who move, so I travel across the two sites to deliver my lessons.

I often find it impossible to explain to people who aren’t in the profession that while the average teaching time for French teachers is only 18 hours a week, our job is not restricted to these hours. As I teach mainly exam classes, there is a considerable amount of time devoted to marking assignments and long mock exam papers. Some of my older students are required to take a very demanding oral exam as part of their application for national business schools at the end of the year, so my day goes on after 5pm while I work with these students on a one-to-one basis.

After many years of teaching, the thing I still find most challenging is adapting to the diverse standards of English that my students have. Their proficiency varies dramatically.

Another challenge is managing the “travel agent” side of the job. I am involved in organising exchange trips with English and American high schools, so hardly a day goes by without me collecting cheques, booking museum tickets, and comparing flight prices and schedules. This is an unexpected part of my job, but also the part that I enjoy the best. Nothing compares with a student suddenly realising that he or she is able to make themself understood in a foreign country.

When I think of all the clichés attached to our profession, such as how many holidays we have in comparison to so few teaching hours, I often find it unfair. When I do get home, my working day is still not over, as I have to get on with my marking and catch up with the news in English-speaking countries to make sure that my lessons are up to date.

After so many years, I sometimes wonder what other job I could have done. But whenever I happen to feel tired of teaching and weary of marking papers, I remind myself that every day is different and variety is the spice of life.