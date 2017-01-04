    A day in the life of…Benedict Ssaazi

    Benedict Ssaazi
    6th January 2017 at 00:00
    Financial concerns loom large for this headteacher of a secondary school in Uganda, who has to deal with missed fees, teacher pay and school improvements

    My day starts at 5.30am with a boda-boda ride (motorcycle taxi) from my village to the marketplace. As I arrive, shopkeepers lay out their wares and people are climbing aboard taxis; I join them and set off into the heavy traffic heading into Kampala.

    On arrival at St Charles Lwanga School, I greet the caretaker and check the girls in their dormitory are up; some live too far from the school to go home each evening, others have lost their parents.

    The caretaker brings me chai and a breakfast of chapattis and samosas. I start tackling phone calls and admin jobs.

    Teachers start to arrive, and head to the staffroom for tea served by the prefects. All but one work in more than one school. If one school is unable to pay them, they can hope to have an income from another school.

    Students arrive at 8am and head to their classrooms, squeezing two to three to a small wooden desk originally intended for one. The classrooms are dark, cool rooms with open windows and a single light bulb. The corrugated iron roof protects the students from the beating rain of the rainy season. In the mornings, there is always a queue at the tap to clean shoes before lessons begin as students take pride in their appearance.

    Once a week, I call all classes to assembly to sing the national anthem and raise the flag, then sing the Buganda tribal anthem and pray.

    Mounting bills and unpaid fees

    As lessons start, I check our student database, then go and read out a list of students who must leave because they are behind with fees. I explain to students at the gate that they will not be allowed back until fees are paid.

    On my return to the office, I meet with my administrator to discuss the agenda for the day. A headteacher from a partner school comes to discuss the interschool debating competition, but soon after I must teach a lesson because one of my teachers is sick.

    A line of parents whose children I have sent away from school builds up on the sofa outside my office. Some parents explain that they have had to pay medical fees for ill relations, others are struggling with payments for a dowry; all ask if their children can come back to lessons.

    I meet with a teacher who has asked for an advance on his salary as the other school he works for has not collected enough school fees this term and the teachers will not be getting paid this month. I do what I can.

    In the afternoon, I travel into central Kampala for a meeting with the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA). The meeting is to inform heads in Kampala that KCCA will be enforcing stricter building standards across all schools. I need to discuss with my finance team whether to take out a loan to pay for the necessary improvements to the school. Following the meeting, I speak with a number of concerned heads who are unsure of how to meet these new higher standards.

    On my return at 6.30pm, lessons are ending. Day students start to leave; some stay behind to continue their studies in our classrooms, with dim lights. I meet with student leaders who suggest new interhouse competitions and lobby for a bigger cow as the prize this year. Some boarding students crowd around one TV to watch the local tribal news programme dealing with the concerns of the Bugandan people and their king.

    I leave the school compound at 9pm, travelling back home through gridlock again, with car lights reflecting the dust of Kampala.

