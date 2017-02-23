A day in the life of…Farah Shah

I was very happy the day I received my Bachelors in Education from the Ali Institute of Education in Lahore Pakistan, and I was even more thrilled when my father gave me permission to work. This is not a chance that every young woman in Pakistan has. But my father accompanied me to my interview at the CARE Foundation’s teacher training centre, where I was hired to teach maths at a local high school.

I began my first day of teaching with immense enthusiasm and excitement. When you are young and fresh out of college, you can’t wait to go out there and change the world through teaching.

However, my illusions were soon shattered. The school was serving the underprivileged children of the city and the level of poverty that they lived in was apparent. The school was in dire need of more furniture and the majority of classes had to sit on thin rugs on the floor. It was a different reality to the one that I knew.

I was put in charge of the weakest class in the senior section, which proved to be a challenge for me. The job required me to pour my heart and soul into it from the very start, because I wanted my class to do well.

On a typical day, I would be busy with school from morning until noon. After coming home, I would help my mother with chores and then take care of my younger siblings before making a lesson plan for the next day. Life was busy, but my students were improving in leaps and bounds and when my first class passed all their exams with flying colours, it was the happiest day of my life.

Balancing teaching and family commitments

After I got married and had children of my own it became more difficult to balance my teaching with family commitments. My husband had no objections to me continuing to teach, but in our culture, men don’t help much with household chores and raising children. For me, getting married meant taking on a lot of responsibility outside of work.

Soon, I realised that I was not giving enough attention to my own children at home and I was torn between wanting to be a good mother and a good teacher. But teaching comes so naturally to me. If I were to leave now, I wouldn’t know what else to be.

Wherever you live, being a mother and a teacher is difficult. It requires strength, motivation, patience and dedication. To flourish in your career, you have to sacrifice precious moments at home.

I chose to remain in teaching and I am glad that I did. Today I am a successful teacher and have been promoted to the position of a coordinator at the CDG Girls High School in Qainchi, Lahore. I am thankful to God for helping me reach a point in my career where I’m receiving immense praise from my headmistress, as well as my fellow colleagues. My students are bright and talented and I know they are more successful as a result of the time, effort and heart that I devote to them.