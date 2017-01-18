A day in the life of…Jodie Mack

My teaching career began at the age of 7, when I lined up the rest of the neighbourhood children in my parents’ garage and forced them to spend their Saturday copying notes from my chalk board. I like to think that my teaching style has developed somewhat since then − but I’m still just as excited to be in the classroom.

I’ve worked as a senior school English teacher at Tanglin Trust School in Singapore for the last six years. When I first arrived, I was completely blown away by the school’s facilities. They were such a pleasant change from the prefabricated mobile classroom that I had been teaching out of for the previous four years in the UK.

I’m still impressed by everything Tanglin offers in terms of resources and technology. However, the biggest change for me has been adjusting to the sense of community within the school and the fact that my students seem genuinely happy to be there. When I hear from ex-colleagues in the UK about how stressed they feel; how harassed by the seemingly ever-changing education system, I realise what a luxury it is to work somewhere with a completely different approach to education.

Singapore’s attitude towards education is admired around the world, and for good reason. Students at Tanglin work incredibly hard, and this often leads to exceptional academic performance. Achievements are celebrated by teachers and students alike, in the classroom and through whole-school assemblies. This ethos of celebration creates an environment where wanting to learn and achieve your potential is considered “cool”.

This was a huge change for me. In the UK, my lesson plans always had to include time to calm the class down and get them focused. Now, my students arrive already keen to learn and enthusiastic about the lesson ahead. This has given me the freedom to take risks in my planning, to try new things and to teach in more varied and interesting ways.

Another contributing factor to the positive culture is the way in which the school reaches out to the wider community. Once a week, I supervise a group of Year 12 students as they work with a local charity to support less privileged children in learning to read. This is just one of the many community-based activities that help our students to become more aware of the world around them and to grow into well-rounded adults.

Taking part in community outreach, as well as chaperoning school trips to neighbouring countries like Malaysia and Vietnam, has given me the chance to get to know the young people I teach in a way I never could have imagined before moving to Tanglin.

My husband and I decided to apply to work abroad simply to experience something new. We moved to Singapore having never visited; a decision that many thought was foolish. But, looking back, I’m glad I trusted my instincts and opted to take a leap of faith.