    A day in the life of…Lankapalli Rupa Srivalli

    Lankapalli Rupa Srivalli
    17th March 2017 at 00:00
    Working with underprivileged and orphaned children at a remote eco-school in India has its challenges but is proving a rewarding experience for this new teacher

    “What type of family is mine?” asked one of my seven-year-old students one morning.

    This is a difficult question to answer because every child in our school is either an orphan or has just one parent. I work at a school called Paradise Village, in Andhra Pradesh, India. It was set up by the charity Heal to provide accommodation, education and medical care to underprivileged and orphaned children. All students live on campus.

    The children’s backgrounds often affect how they engage with my lessons but talking about families can be especially hard. At one stage during this particular lesson, I had to switch to a different topic when I noticed a couple of children on the verge of crying.

    I joined Heal 18 months ago, straight after completing my teacher training course. I now teach 39 primary children aged 6-8, and have an assistant teacher to help me with the younger ones.

    Every year, the school admits new pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds. The biggest challenge of the first few weeks is to make the new arrivals feel at home. It can take a while for them to settle.

    The campus is on the outskirts of Thotopalli village, which is surrounded by hills and is close to a lake. We are an eco-school with a focus on sustainability and interacting with nature, so the location is perfect.

    The days start early. The older children wake up by 5:30am and do yoga after their morning chores. The younger ones wake up by 6am and they all have a study period at 7am, where they do their homework before breakfast and an assembly.

    I spend my early morning preparing lessons, gathering resources and getting things ready for the day. I try to involve the natural environment in my teaching as much as I can. For example, today in maths, I get children to create patterns using leaves. Then, after morning break, I take my class outside to collect leaves of all different colours. We talk about the differences between the leaves and I try my best to answer all their questions. Some, I can answer on the spot, but I have to promise to answer others later.

    After lunch, we move on to English and have a spelling tournament using pebbles. Each group takes it in turn to use pebbles to make the shape of an animal. The opposing team has to guess the animal and correctly spell its name. The winning group will be praised in morning assembly the next day.

    For our last lesson, I take the children to our village post office and bank to show them what they are used for as they don’t have parents to teach them basic life skills.

    The children have a snack at 4pm and then go to their dormitory rooms to relax before dinner at 8pm. I have this time to myself and I usually use it for lesson planning.

    Our daily activities are tiring but rewarding. The children approach everything with great vigour and joy, whether they are doing arts and crafts or helping to clean our campus, which we all do together on Sundays.

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today