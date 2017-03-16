A day in the life of…Lankapalli Rupa Srivalli

“What type of family is mine?” asked one of my seven-year-old students one morning.

This is a difficult question to answer because every child in our school is either an orphan or has just one parent. I work at a school called Paradise Village, in Andhra Pradesh, India. It was set up by the charity Heal to provide accommodation, education and medical care to underprivileged and orphaned children. All students live on campus.

The children’s backgrounds often affect how they engage with my lessons but talking about families can be especially hard. At one stage during this particular lesson, I had to switch to a different topic when I noticed a couple of children on the verge of crying.

I joined Heal 18 months ago, straight after completing my teacher training course. I now teach 39 primary children aged 6-8, and have an assistant teacher to help me with the younger ones.

Every year, the school admits new pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds. The biggest challenge of the first few weeks is to make the new arrivals feel at home. It can take a while for them to settle.

The campus is on the outskirts of Thotopalli village, which is surrounded by hills and is close to a lake. We are an eco-school with a focus on sustainability and interacting with nature, so the location is perfect.

The days start early. The older children wake up by 5:30am and do yoga after their morning chores. The younger ones wake up by 6am and they all have a study period at 7am, where they do their homework before breakfast and an assembly.

I spend my early morning preparing lessons, gathering resources and getting things ready for the day. I try to involve the natural environment in my teaching as much as I can. For example, today in maths, I get children to create patterns using leaves. Then, after morning break, I take my class outside to collect leaves of all different colours. We talk about the differences between the leaves and I try my best to answer all their questions. Some, I can answer on the spot, but I have to promise to answer others later.

After lunch, we move on to English and have a spelling tournament using pebbles. Each group takes it in turn to use pebbles to make the shape of an animal. The opposing team has to guess the animal and correctly spell its name. The winning group will be praised in morning assembly the next day.

For our last lesson, I take the children to our village post office and bank to show them what they are used for as they don’t have parents to teach them basic life skills.

The children have a snack at 4pm and then go to their dormitory rooms to relax before dinner at 8pm. I have this time to myself and I usually use it for lesson planning.

Our daily activities are tiring but rewarding. The children approach everything with great vigour and joy, whether they are doing arts and crafts or helping to clean our campus, which we all do together on Sundays.