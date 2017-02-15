    A day in the life of…Mabinty Turay

    Mabinty Turay
    17th February 2017 at 00:00
    Girls in Sierra Leone often don’t have the chance to complete their education, but this teacher is part of a project dedicated to helping them defy the odds

    As a girl from a poverty-stricken family in Sierra Leone, the odds were good that I would drop out of school before completing my education. It’s not unusual for girls to get married very young or to fall into prostitution. I was lucky that an organisation called EducAid Sierra Leone stepped in to support me to stay in school and become a strong woman.

    These days, I am a volunteer teacher working for the same organisation that once supported me. Now, I am the one helping girls between the ages of 11 and 20 to gain confidence in their ability to achieve big dreams.

    After I completed my WASSCE [a test similar to A-levels in the UK], I volunteered to join the EducAid team of junior staff in Tonkolili, in the north of Sierra Leone. This is one of the most remote parts of my country and meant travelling a long way from my home. But it is worth it to be able to help other girls. It makes me feel that the effort that teachers put into supporting me has not been wasted.

    The area I work in is poor and conditions can be challenging, but there are others from my organisation teaching in these communities, which means I am never too far from close company. Being a native speaker of the language spoken around here has also been of great importance. It helps me when we go on visits to nearby villages to talk with parents and village elders about how a community can benefit from sending their girls to school.

    My class is called the Women’s Project. It was started to help bring girls who have dropped out of school back into education, and to provide them with a tailored programme to help them reintegrate into the normal school system. Far too often, girls who have been victims of early marriage or who have dropped out of school do not have any structured intervention to get them up to speed again if they do return to school.

    I also run the Girl Power Group (GPG), an all-girls club that aims to build self-esteem. I teach them about women who have gone on to achieve success despite facing adversity. In the GPG, we also train the girls in personal hygiene and discuss topics such as the importance of family planning. Girls also set academic targets for themselves and regularly check in with each other. The girls and I design activities, which we then present to the whole school during Friday assemblies, which helps them to become bolder and more confident.

    My girls come from five small communities. To attend classes, many of them have to defy their families, who wish them to get married and not waste their time coming to school. Some girls get punished for this by not being given food at home after a long day at school. I feel terrible whenever I hear these stories. It brings tears to my eyes to know what these girls go through just to get an education.

    The strength that these young girls display when they defy the odds and persevere gives me the courage to support them in every way that I can. It makes me proud to know that I am playing my part in making my country a better place.

     

