A day in the life of…Minna Isaksson

My day starts at 7.15am, when I take my bike to work. At this time of year in Eskilstuna, Sweden, I usually have to navigate snow banks and poorly ploughed streets. I’m lucky today, though. The air is crisp and warmer than usual, with the thermostat showing 0°C. That makes it easier to cycle the 7km to work.

I teach humanities, history, geography, civics and religion at Stålforsskolan, a secondary school, where I’m also a team leader, member of the school council and a mentor for a Year 8 class.

My first lesson of the day is civics with my mentor class, who are always energetic and lively first thing in the morning. We are studying politics using workbooks about government that I have ordered from the Swedish parliament. The students write answers to the questions on their iPads – every student in the class is allocated one, something that is common in our town.

Then, I talk to them about how to vote and show them voting cards and ballot papers.

Language support

My next lesson is with a Year 7 history class that needs a lot of support. I have two support teachers with me for this class. Both are trained humanities teachers and one of them is dedicated to working with students who have only lived in Sweden for a short time and still need help with the language. Four students have been recently moved into this class from the preparation class and are meant to work with the same materials as the rest of the students. Sometimes, though, I have to deliver parts of the lesson in English to help them understand.

I eat lunch for free in the school cafeteria, where I pick what I want from the buffet of vegetables, meat and potatoes and then sit down with some Somali girls who I teach on Thursdays. As I chat with them, I look around to check that other students are behaving and cleaning up after themselves.

I have one more lesson and then a student council meeting with the deputy head, special education teacher, school nurse, careers adviser and two school curators. We raise queries from our teams and discuss what measures we can take to support students who are struggling.

Once this is over, I have to attend another meeting, this time with my department. There’s a bit of time before it starts so I do some general admin and then have fika with my colleagues. Fika is a concept in Swedish and Finnish culture, which means taking time to sit down together and drink coffee, often accompanied by pastries or sandwiches. It is an important time for us.

The meeting lasts for an hour and a half.

At 5pm, I pack up some work to take home with me and head outside. It is already dark, so I turn my bicycle light on, ready to cycle back home through the snow.

