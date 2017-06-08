A day in the life of…Muzamal Mahmood

I started working as an English instructor three days before my son was born. Perhaps that is why I feel such a connection to my work: it is almost as if my colleagues and students are part of my family.

For the past four years, I have worked for the Care Foundation’s Access to English programme in Singhpura, Lahore. This is a two-year English language programme that students attend at the end of their usual school day. The focus is on spoken English, which many don’t get enough practice in at school.

All my students are female. Although most of them are teenagers, some older women from the community also participate in the programme.

I’m a big believer in the Access motto of “Learning through fun”, and aim to teach English through a variety of different activities. On an average day, my students might take quizzes, make presentations, watch informative documentaries, play games, write creative stories, partake in debates and speeches, work on arts and crafts or perform role-playing exercises.

Coordinators give each teacher monthly targets during a meeting held on the first Saturday of every month. I prepare my lesson plans on a weekly basis, and my goal is always to leave room for flexibility. If I get the sense that my students are not feeling engaged, I make slight alterations to the lesson plan so they can embrace and enjoy the material.

I avoid burdening them with mountainous piles of homework. They come to class after spending a full day at school, so I don’t see the point in exhausting them. I want them to be energetic and upbeat, not mentally drained.

'They speak their minds'

I’m happy to see that my students want their thoughts to be heard. They want to speak their minds, form an opinion and share it with their peers.

Several of my students are already applying the skills they’ve learned in class to compete in Model United Nations conferences at nearby universities.

Even though my students are eager to study and excel, frequent power outages have been a challenge for us. In our scorching summers, the heat can be unbearable and students can’t properly focus on their lessons since they’re feeling too uncomfortable.

Nevertheless, my job with Access has been personally fulfilling for several reasons. Firstly, I wholeheartedly believe that education empowers women. Secondly, I get to teach generations of individuals from the same family, which shows how devoted they are to the programme. I feel thrilled knowing that I’ve given these students the motivation to help other members of their family thrive.

I’ve noticed that people in our country are beginning to acknowledge the importance of education more.

They’re also opening their eyes to the value of speaking English proficiently. This shifting paradigm is imperative for the wellbeing of Pakistan’s children.

I wish for my students to be colourful, creative and curious. I want to nurture their talent. I want their enthusiasm and spirit to shine brighter each day. Someday, I’m certain they’ll become productive members of society and make me proud.

Muzamal Mahmood is an English instructor for Care Foundation’s Access to English programme