A day in the life of…Olympia Severis

I work at Le Régent College, a co-educational 4-18 boarding school in the French-speaking Swiss Alps. I feel privileged to teach here, but the reality is not the perfect fairytale that people might think. Working in an international boarding school in the middle of a mountain resort brings unique challenges.

My typical Wednesday morning begins at 6.45am when I wake up our senior girls and get them ready for breakfast and lessons. An hour later, I walk over to the junior school where I am a Year 8 tutor. This is one of the highlights of the job, because my 12 tutees are such a varied and lovely group of children. My tutor group has as many different nationalities as pupils. Most of our boarders are Russian or Asian, but there are many Europeans as well. Our junior school has a majority of day pupils whose parents work in or around the resort. We also have a special intake of pupils during the winter season who come to take advantage of our ski programme.

Throughout the morning, I teach lessons in English, drama and French. We follow the UK curriculum up to IGCSE and hope to start offering the International Baccalaureate from September 2018.

After lunch, our students spend the afternoon helping in the community. This has previously entailed visiting a nursing home to interact with the Swiss residents, going sledging with refugees, running a bake sale for a local charity or litter-picking in the forest and parks. Because we are an international school, it can be easy to become isolated from the local community, so it is important to take steps to make sure this doesn’t happen. This is one of the biggest challenges we face. As a fee-paying school, our students are obviously privileged, so we need to make sure that we are helping them to develop a well-rounded outlook.

A global outlook

We also try to ensure that the students are not out of touch with the wider, global community. They are encouraged to read newspapers, and once a week I run a model United Nations club. Earlier this year, we held a General Assembly simulation where another school joined us to debate the North Korean missile crisis. It provoked some very lively discussions. I also run our school newspaper, The Alpine Bugle, which runs across both schools.

The senior school pupils get some free time before I supervise an hourly prep session in the senior school library, which overlooks the Alps. They have another hour of prep after dinner and an activity such as crafts or games, before more free time and finally lights out at 10pm. Then I catch up on boarding admin and lesson planning before bed.

The hours that I work are the hardest part of my job here. It is hard to have a full social life during term time, because most weekends and evenings are taken up by duties. I cope with this by making the most of my holidays and spending that time with friends and family. But there is an upside to the full-on nature of the job: you form very close lifelong friendships with some colleagues, who become a second family.

Another daily challenge as a houseparent is the anxiety I feel about making sure that all my girls are happy and fulfilled. I worry about the pressures of social media and society, especially during their teenage years. However, while I want to protect them from it all, I realise that boarding school is a safe cocoon and that I have a duty to prepare students for the real world.

Olympia Severis is an English and French teacher in the senior school of Le Régent Crans-Montana College