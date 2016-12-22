A day in the life of…Reissa Galt

Teaching in the tropics is as warm as it sounds. Children leave home in the cool hours of the morning; many by foot. You can often see children as young as three years old, accompanied by marginally older siblings, taking their journey to school. They may appear to be alone and given a great deal of independence, but older members of the community who travel or live on the same route are always closely monitoring them.

We are surrounded by small buildings, homes and churches and often hear the bells ring and children’s laughter coming from neighbouring schools. As the weather remains virtually the same, children play a lot of outdoor games and sports and are there are often vendors waiting outside the school gates with local treats like tamarind balls or seasonal fruit, such as “fat pork” and “sea grapes”.

The British educational system molded the school system in Barbados as we were once a British colony. And our classroom model, in general, follows the model of many years ago: one teacher to 30 children in a classroom of geometrically laid out desks.

As a country, we work towards our 11-plus exam, which relies on strength in maths and English and will determine the secondary school that each child will attend.

Unfortunately in a system that relies on traditional testing, there are some children who are lost in the pursuit of excellence in mathematics and language. Not all children fit into the “box”.

As we progress to more modern ways of teaching, however, we are accepting that learning comes in different forms. There are many schools here making a transition to differentiation in their teaching.

Courageous learners

I worked for many years in a school that followed a traditional model, but was still able to find a way to reduce class sizes and create a programme where children can receive instruction in small groups, wherever it is deemed necessary.

Learning in a small group is so beneficial for many children and progress is so apparent, as I know from my background in Montessori schools and special education.

I am now a remedial tutor for older children at a school called Lockerbie College, which boasts small class sizes. This is beneficial in so many ways: we can hone in on the individual skills of each child and move at their pace, while at the same time weaving all subjects together. This model challenges the existing school system and demonstrates that there can be a number of different avenues to the same goal.

I am shaped every day by a mindset that keeps me grounded on the whole child

I also have a love for the early years. This time in a child’s development is crucial in the acquisition of a belief of self, in being strong, independent and courageous learners.

Beginning my educational journey in the Montessori environment, I am shaped every day by a mindset that keeps me grounded on the whole child. I do not see the “special needs” child as different from any other child in my classroom, or my afterschool program, because to me, there are no two children who learn the same.

Each day may be different, but my goal will always be the same. My journey to becoming an educator has not been a straight one and I believe in many ways I am still a student. Finding out the many ways that children learn offers a new assignment every day.