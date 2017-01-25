A day in the life of… Samantha Kerr

I don’t consider myself a teacher. With three- and four-year-olds, you can’t take yourself that seriously. After all, what child wants a “teacher” as their partner in play?

Boldon Outdoor Nursery is nestled between rows of houses in a small colliery village in the North East of England. The children who attend our nursery spend 80 per cent of their learning time outdoors. Our ethos is to provide a home-from-home environment and to inspire children to become independent, resilient and lifelong learners.

Passing the children’s kitchen, I see ingredients measured out, a recipe book sprinkled with flour and utensils at the ready. The children themselves are still at the chicken coup, collecting the eggs they need from our hens. We teach maths by counting eggs or weighing ingredients, and literacy through writing recipes and shopping lists. As my learning group follows me outside, they are sure to stop to ask their friends how many eggs they have found today.

We are off to find something that interests us as a starting point for our learning. It would have been much easier for me to put together a plan the night before and to highlight learning objectives based on the next thing that this group needs to learn.

But that’s not how we do things here. We try to develop lines of enquiry that come from common interests, helping us to capture the children’s imaginations and take them through the curriculum without them knowing it.

Our outdoor learning space lives and breathes and changes with the seasons. I work at a slow pace and make sure that I give the children enough time to think things through. We are outside nearly all day, every day, always dressed for the weather, whether that’s rain, snow, or sunshine.

While we are out climbing trees and marvelling at the wonders of our world as they happen, we learn to respect each other and everything around us. We swing from what seems like the tallest tree and we squash mud between our fingertips. We watch the clouds roll by on windy days and grow our own crops from the allotment to eat.

Unlearning a more formal approach to education, with its pressures to conform to planning and outcomes, is no easy feat. What drives my day is trying to focus on how children really learn. I don’t put out paint on a rainy day; we dance in the puddles instead. I sit at an adult-sized table with the children and together we share food and chat, just like in the outside world.

I follow their lead and sometimes I say nothing at all. Learning phonics doesn’t happen at set times – it happens when we need to write.

Most of all, I work to build relationships with my team and my children that will help us to make the most of every experience. And when the children leave us to make their way in the world, that’s when those real experiences will count more than ever.