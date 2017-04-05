Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    A day in the life of … Terry Ward

    Terry Ward
    7th April 2017 at 01:00
    As Cambodia continues to rebuild its education system following the Khmer Rouge years, this teacher trainer is helping a new generation to get up to speed

    I get up at 5am, before sunrise, and eat my usual breakfast of coffee and bread.

    My walk to work only takes 20 minutes, but you need eyes in the back of your head to cross the busy roads of Phnom Penh, the capital city of Cambodia.

    At this time of the morning, people are setting up tuk-tuks (mobile kitchens) from which they will sell food throughout the day. They mostly sell barbecued meat in plastic throw-away containers. When I walk home tonight, the gutters will be littered with them.

    I’m at my office by around 6am, which is a good time to work, as it is still cool. The office here is a very different environment to the secondary school classrooms where I have spent most of my working life.

    Back in the UK, I worked as a physics teacher in Southsea, before becoming head of teacher training at the University of Portsmouth. Now, at the age of 69, I am retired from UK education, but am currently on my eighth volunteer placement with Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO), working as an initial teacher training curriculum adviser.

    I’m helping to revise the Cambodian curriculum for initial teacher training, developing a BEd in teacher training and helping to upskill current trainers. Those working in initial teacher training here still predominantly rely on chalk and talk, modelling very little else to student teachers.

    The Khmer Rouge 'destroyed education'

    The problems stem from the late 1970s when Cambodia’s education system was destroyed under the Khmer Rouge regime, which sought to return the country to a classless, agricultural society. Many people perceived as “intellectuals”, including teachers, were murdered in the name of this vision. As a result, the country was left with a considerably smaller pool of teachers.

    Cambodia is still in the process of rebuilding its education system. Making sure that new teachers are receiving the best training is an important part of that.

    At the office, my colleagues arrive around 7.15am, by which time I‘ve already read my emails and started on my tasks for the day.

    I work through lunch and attend some official Ministry meetings in the afternoon. My translator doesn’t need to translate what I say into Khmer as almost everyone at senior level understands English, but they’re not confident enough to speak it. Meetings like this, which involve moving from language to language, can be very long and hard to understand. But I am working with senior officials who can make a big difference to how people are educated here.

    I work until 5pm without a break and walk home, dodging the motorcycles that drive along the pavements. I do some food shopping on the way. Bargaining is expected, but I haven’t been fleeced yet.

    Currently, 97.5 per cent of teachers here don’t meet the government’s standards, but more children are now in school receiving some level of education. From a starting point of no education at all in 1979, Cambodia has made enormous strides.

    www.vso.org.uk/bethevolunteer/education

    Terry Ward is an ITT curriculum adviser with Voluntary Service Overseas

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today