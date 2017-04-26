A few four-letter words for politicians to think about

You take your eyes off the country for one minute! I’d only been back in my classroom a matter of hours when my headteacher wandered in to tell me that the nation is falling apart. If this is the sort of decision that prime ministers reach after a week rambling in Wales, I think perhaps we ought to reintroduce those walking bans we had during the foot-and-mouth crisis.

Still, if you can’t beat them, join them, as they say. Rather than fretting about bank holidays and Brexit, it’s time we had real representation for teachers, so here’s what I’d like to see the various political parties popping into their manifestos:

No school subjects to have fewer than four letters

This is quite simple. We’ve already got too many initialisms and acronyms in education, and having more on the timetable does nobody any favours. Let’s see the abandonment of PE, ICT, D&T – and throw in art while you’re at it. They all require far too much equipment, lead to a lot of mess, and, frankly, in these straightened times we can ill afford them. Let’s just have more times-tables practice.

Reinstate the traditional national curriculum colours

There are some things too sacred to be messed with. Nobody would stand for the magnolia cliffs of Dover. It wouldn’t be acceptable to sing of this “grey and pleasant land”. And nor is it right that English is presented in the national curriculum in blue. English is yellow; every right-thinking educationalist knows that. Maths is blue. And can we have history things back in purple, please? (I didn’t much care for the murky green of D&T, but we’ve dealt with that already.)

Playground rotas fixed permanently

Most teachers have probably just got around to working out what day and time their playground duty is, as we’re now two-thirds of the way through the academic year. Cue some deputy head plotting a new rota for September that throws everything up in the air for no good reason. I want Wednesday afternoon playground duty on my timetable in perpetuum.

Chocolate pudding-and-sauce Fridays

As we’re in a period of harking back to bygone days, it’s time we brought back some desserts from my youth. If campaigners can clamour for imperial measures and hanging, then I don’t see why a bit of chocolate sponge can’t be on every school menu.

Ban logos from school letterheads

Well, OK, you can keep your school’s logo – but that’s it. I don’t care if you got “outstanding” in 2008, or that you’re a trailblazer school for iPad games. You can keep your green badges, and swimming flags, and international Olympic power-napping certificates. Put them on your website and get them off the letterhead.

Wet paper towels on the NHS

They’re always complaining about queues and delays at hospitals. It’s time the health service learned a lesson from key stage 1 teachers. There’s no need for all that technical stuff. Put a wet paper towel on it and see how it feels after you’ve had your lunch. Think of the savings. For more serious incidents, sitting on a special chair near an open window may be necessary.

There, that should be enough to keep the politicians busy for the first few weeks of a new Parliament. And for those of you thinking that I can’t be serious – wait until you see the ideas the real politicians come up with.

Michael Tidd is deputy head at Edgewood Primary School in Nottinghamshire @MichaelT1979