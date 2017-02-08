A week in primary: 10 February 2017

A new inspection model involving shorter visits to schools is being piloted in a small number of primaries in the lead-up to the Easter holidays. Education Scotland said the move would allow inspectors to visit more schools over a year. After previous “try-outs” in 2015-16, schools reportedly felt clearer about what inspectors needed and less documentation was required. Shorter visits will be trialled in secondaries after the summer and fully implemented over the course of the school year.

A children’s services umbrella group has hailed a “dramatic” increase in pupils with mental health problems as a positive sign. National figures show the number in primary, secondary and special schools more than doubling between 2012 and 2016; some 712 primary pupils – mostly boys – have mental health problems. The Scottish Children’s Services Coalition said it was “clearly positive” that Scotland was becoming “increasingly good” at identifying additional support needs such as autism, dyslexia, learning difficulties and mental health problems.

Statutory guidance on Gaelic education has been published, spelling out the process that will allow parents under law to request a Gaelic unit for their child. Another key document has also been published: the public consultation on the National Gaelic Language Plan 2017–2022 runs until 6 May. Meanwhile, Scottish government statistics have shown that pupils in Gaelic primary schools are doing better at reading, writing, listening and talking at nearly every stage.

The Children’s Parliament is celebrating its 21st birthday with a programme that asks 21 influential figures to speak up for children’s rights throughout 2017. The “Unfearties” – taking their name from “feart”, the Scots word for “frightened” – include teachers as well as education secretary John Swinney, tycoon Tom Hunter and former Scotland rugby international Kenny Logan. Others come from the arts, academia and voluntary organisations, and will encourage more people to become Unfearties.

