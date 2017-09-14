A week in primary: 15 September 2017

Schools must take account of adverse childhood experiences – from sexual abuse and growing up in poverty to divorce and mental health problems – if they are to close the attainment gap, according to a new paper published by NHS Scotland. Adverse childhood events (ACE) can derail healthy brain development, says the paper, which new chief inspector of education Graeme Logan has urged teachers to read. See bit.ly/ACEadvice

This week Scotland celebrated the 20th anniversary of the referendum that brought about devolution. The Tories marked the occasion by calling for the government to use Holyrood’s powers to boost education. Leader Ruth Davidson said that the “top priority … must be a vast improvement in our educational standing – to get Scotland back among the best in the world”.

A programme to improve primary teachers’ confidence in science has doubled the number of councils it is working with from five to 10. The £1 million Raising Aspirations in Science Education (RAiSE) scheme – in its second year and funded by the Wood Foundation and the Scottish government – helps councils employ a primary science-development officer.

A campaign encouraging parents and carers to include reading, writing and numeracy in everyday activities has been expanded to P4-7. Read, Write, Count kits – developed by the Scottish Book Trust and Education Scotland – contain books, writing materials and numeracy resources, such as dice and playing cards. Last year the kits were distributed to P1-3s. This autumn, older pupils in 96 primary schools will also benefit.