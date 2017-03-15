A week in primary: 17 March 2017

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that education is “still my defining mission” after announcing that a second referendum on Scottish independence should take place by spring 2019. Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly stated that her government’s record should be judged on whether the attainment gap between rich and poor pupils is closed. The Growing Up in Scotland longitudinal study has shown that, according to some educational measures, children from deprived areas can be up to 18 months behind before even starting P1.

Parents who put their children into nursery under the council where they work – rather than where they live – are being forced to pay up to £1,000 in upfront fees because there is no agreement on cross-border free funding. Research by parent campaign group Fair Funding For Our Kids found that just four councils complied with Scottish government guidance on cross-boundary funding. It wants tougher rules on free childcare places in neighbouring authorities.

North Lanarkshire Council plans to top-slice 15 per cent of money earmarked for schools in deprived areas. Headteachers received an email last week asking them to hand over £1.3 million from the £8.8 million assigned through the pupil equity fund. This would be used to pay for existing classroom assistants and administrative staff at council headquarters. The move puts the council on a collision course with the Scottish government, which wants to give headteachers more control over schools.

A schoolgirl has won a prize for writing an uplifting poem about one of Scotland’s poorest areas. Travelling Through My Home – Easterhouse, by 11-year-old Oakwood Primary pupil Erin Crichton, won the Glasgow Lord Provost’s Poetry Prize. In the poem, she imagines being transported to local landmarks on a rocket, tiger, helicopter and giraffe. Jim Carruth, Glasgow’s poet laureate, said it was “a particular pleasure to come across the winner’s imaginative take on Easterhouse”.

