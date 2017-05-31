A week in primary: 2 June 2017

An attempt to make seat belts compulsory on school buses could go even further, a Holyrood committee has said. SNP MSP Gillian Martin has brought forward a parliamentary member’s bill aimed at making seat belts a legal requirement on all dedicated vehicles taking children from their homes to classes, which currently happens in 18 out of 32 councils. The Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee now wants the bill to be extended to cover buses used for school trips.

A P7 class from North Ayrshire has won what was billed as Scotland’s first-ever nationwide online maths contest. The week-long competition last month, organised by the education technology social enterprise Sumdog, involved more than 2,000 classes from more than 500 schools. Pupils worked together as a class to answer as many maths questions as possible. Kilwinning’s Whitehirst Park Primary emerged as the overall winners.

The Boys’ Brigade in Scotland has launched a campaign to promote physical exercise in schools, youth groups and sports clubs. It is using the hashtag #TeamPlayerScot to highlight how people are participating in sport across the country. The organisation took action after learning that around a fifth of 10- and 11-years-olds were obese.

Glasgow Science Festival, which runs from 8-18 June, has announced a series of free talks for both primary and secondary schools. Topics include the human body, medieval-era construction, the discovery of gravitational waves, big data and how a tiny insect can help to fight cancer. Places can be booked by visiting bit.ly/GSFschools