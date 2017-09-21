A week in primary: 22 September 2017

Inspectors are to explore how well schools are helping children who live in poverty. Education Scotland will look at the progress made in nine local authorities with the highest concentrations of children living in poverty, beginning in West Dunbartonshire. The government wants to close the gap in performance between children from rich and poor backgrounds. The inspections should be completed by December 2018.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accused Ruth Davidson of having “lost the plot” after the Tory leader claimed Scotland’s “crippling” teacher shortage was being worsened by government bureaucracy. Ms Davidson (pictured) said more than 550 teachers who had qualified outside Scotland were told they could not take up a post. Ms Sturgeon said measures had are in place for these teachers to register while working towards required standards.

Plans to increase the use of Scottish produce in public-sector organisations, including schools, have been announced by the Scottish government. Some £1.2 million will go to expanding the current Food for Life programme to increase the amount of school food that is locally-sourced. Earlier this year, a BBC Scotland investigation revealed schoolchildren were eating chicken produced 6,000 miles away in Thailand.

The government’s review of personal and social education (PSE) is expected to report at the end of next year. It was announced this year after an inquiry by the Parliament’s Education and Skills Committee found PSE to be inconsistent and inadequate. Education Scotland will undertake the review by visiting 55 schools and nurseries.