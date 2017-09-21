Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    A week in primary: 22 September 2017

    Tes Scotland
    22nd September 2017 at 00:00

    Inspectors are to explore how well schools are helping children who live in poverty. Education Scotland will look at the progress made in nine local authorities with the highest concentrations of children living in poverty, beginning in West Dunbartonshire. The government wants to close the gap in performance between children from rich and poor backgrounds. The inspections should be completed by December 2018.

    First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accused Ruth Davidson of having “lost the plot” after the Tory leader claimed Scotland’s “crippling” teacher shortage was being worsened by government bureaucracy. Ms Davidson (pictured) said more than 550 teachers who had qualified outside Scotland were told they could not take up a post. Ms Sturgeon said measures had are in place for these teachers to register while working towards required standards.

    Plans to increase the use of Scottish produce in public-sector organisations, including schools, have been announced by the Scottish government. Some £1.2 million will go to expanding the current Food for Life programme to increase the amount of school food that is locally-sourced. Earlier this year, a BBC Scotland investigation revealed schoolchildren were eating chicken produced 6,000 miles away in Thailand.

    The government’s review of personal and social education (PSE) is expected to report at the end of next year. It was announced this year after an inquiry by the Parliament’s Education and Skills Committee found PSE to be inconsistent and inadequate. Education Scotland will undertake the review by visiting 55 schools and nurseries.

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now