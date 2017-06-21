Register
    A week in primary: 23 June 2017

    Tes Scotland
    23rd June 2017 at 00:00

    A consultation has started on government proposals for “a fair funding system” aimed at allowing schools to address local needs more effectively, including primaries. It was announced a day after the publication of sweeping reforms on education governance, including plans to give headteachers more control over staff recruitment and curriculum design (see pages 6-7). Respond to the consultation, before the 13 October deadline, by visiting bit.ly/scotfairfunds

    An orchestral music programme is helping to transform the lives of children from a deprived Aberdeen community, according to an independent study of 130 pupils. Big Noise Torry, run by charity Sistema Scotland, has reportedly enhanced children’s ability to learn in school. Researchers from the Glasgow Centre for Population Health also found that pupils acquired a range of social and life skills.

    The Scottish government has brought forward legislation to address concerns about its controversial named person scheme. The Supreme Court in London had ruled that providing a named person for every child was “unquestionably legitimate and benign”, but that it was “perfectly possible” for confidential information to be disclosed to a “wide range of public authorities” without a child or their family being aware. The new law seeks to provide greater clarity about information sharing.

    Primary pupils travelled to Edinburgh for the first event celebrating a scheme that encourages a lifelong love of reading. In First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s Reading Challenge, P4-7s fill in a “reading passport” and complete a book report. Ms Sturgeon awarded 12 prizes for exceptional work.

     

