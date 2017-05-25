A week in primary: 26 May 2016

A report published this week calls for parents to be involved in the recruitment of senior school staff. It is one of 38 recommendations in a National Parent Forum of Scotland review of how parental involvement in schools can be improved. Research carried out for the review showed that parental engagement in primary was better than in secondary.

A summer course designed to spark primary teachers’ creativity is inviting them to attend with non-teaching colleagues such as parents and janitors. The Creativity Summer School for Teachers, run by National Galleries Scotland, runs from 24-28 July in Edinburgh. Applications are also invited from secondary school staff until 4 June (see bit.ly/SummerCreate).

Pupils at a Stirling school have won a national award for their awareness of farming and the countryside. Bannockburn Primary School was awarded the Charles Brown Trophy, which is given to schools that do “exceptional” work with the Royal Highland Education Trust. Activities included a fundraising event where children and staff dressed as farmers or farm animals and – for P6s – a day exploring aspects of the countryside, including a live animal auction.

Gifted musicians from schools around Scotland had the chance to play with world-renowned violinist Nicola Benedetti this month. Ms Benedetti gave the fifth annual Nigel Murray Masterclass in Edinburgh, organised by the St Mary’s Music School, Scotland’s only full-time independent specialist music school. Mr Murray was a director of music at the school, which takes pupils from the age of 9.