A week in primary: 30 June 2017

Physical appearance, sexual identity and learning disabilities are “the key factors” in bullying at school, according to a Children in Scotland report. The findings come from an analysis of a range of studies which take into account the views of at least 9,019 children of primary and secondary school age. “Children’s and Young People’s Voices and Experiences of Bullying and Harassment in Schools” was submitted to an inquiry by the Scottish Parliament’s Equalities and Human Rights Committee.

A new £11 million “living classroom” has opened, celebrating Scotland’s 450,000 traditional buildings. The Engine Shed in Stirling, a former Ministry of Defence munitions store, showcases Scotland’s built heritage through technology and hands-on activities.

Aberdeenshire Council has encouraged P6-7s to try computer programming through GamesCon, a competition to design a product promoting online safety. Some 17 schools that use Scratch software took part in the final last week at Robert Gordon University, where undergraduates can study cybersecurity.

A new service is running play and learning sessions for P1 pupils and their parents. Stay, Play and Learn in Primary Schools, run by Early Years Scotland, started in one Glasgow primary and will expand to other city schools in August. The sessions, run by early years practitioners, are aimed at helping parents to understand the importance of play in children’s development.