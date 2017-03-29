A week in primary: 31 March 2017

A report by Education Scotland (bit.ly/ESreport), summarising its findings from 2012 to 2016, states that “the quality of education [that] children and young people experience within and across sectors is still too variable”. The report, which covers pre-school and college sectors, as well as state and independent schools, also says that students do not receive “consistently high-quality learning experiences”.

A new package of training support for headteachers, backed by more than £3.5 million of Scottish government funding, has been announced. The Excellence in Headship programme will be delivered by the Scottish College for Educational Leadership. A series of leadership academies for heads will also be delivered by the Columba 1400 organisation, backed by £1 million from the Hunter Foundation.

The Scottish government has published its plan for almost doubling the entitlement to free nursery education by 2020. The plan sets out 31 steps to ensuring quality and flexibility when the expansion from 600 to 1,140 hours takes place, including development of the model known as “funding follows the child”. According to the government, this will mean that money set aside for early learning and childcare (ELC) is spent on ELC.

Argyll and Bute Council’s education service has been strongly criticised by Education Scotland, which highlighted “significant and important areas for improvement”. The watchdog noted a series of weaknesses, including low morale among staff and headteachers. The council hit back, saying it had “concerns about the process and outcomes” of the inspection.

@TesScotland