Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    A week in primary: 31 March 2017

    Tes Scotland reporters
    31st March 2017 at 01:00

    A report by Education Scotland (bit.ly/ESreport), summarising its findings from 2012 to 2016, states that “the quality of education [that] children and young people experience within and across sectors is still too variable”. The report, which covers pre-school and college sectors, as well as state and independent schools, also says that students do not receive “consistently high-quality learning experiences”.

    A new package of training support for headteachers, backed by more than £3.5 million of Scottish government funding, has been announced. The Excellence in Headship programme will be delivered by the Scottish College for Educational Leadership. A series of leadership academies for heads will also be delivered by the Columba 1400 organisation, backed by £1 million from the Hunter Foundation.

    The Scottish government has published its plan for almost doubling the entitlement to free nursery education by 2020. The plan sets out 31 steps to ensuring quality and flexibility when the expansion from 600 to 1,140 hours takes place, including development of the model known as “funding follows the child”. According to the government, this will mean that money set aside for early learning and childcare (ELC) is spent on ELC.

    Argyll and Bute Council’s education service has been strongly criticised by Education Scotland, which highlighted “significant and important areas for improvement”. The watchdog noted a series of weaknesses, including low morale among staff and headteachers. The council hit back, saying it had “concerns about the process and outcomes” of the inspection.

    @TesScotland

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today