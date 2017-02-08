A week in secondary: 10 February 2017

Teachers in Scotland will not be given extra powers to search students suspected of carrying weapons because this would “radically change” the teacher-pupil relationship. Education secretary John Swinney made the announcement in response to the inquiry into the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Aberdeen schoolboy Bailey Gwynne in 2015. Mr Swinney will not take forward a recommendation that could have paved the way for teachers to compel a pupil to be searched, a practice that is currently possible in schools in England.

Two teachers have been barred from teaching. Colin Bell, a biology and science teacher in Fife, was struck off by the General Teaching Council for Scotland after being convicted in court of sending “grossly offensive”, “indecent”, “obscene” and “menacing” messages to a 16-year-old girl that repeatedly made reference to his “sexual desires”. Meanwhile, Laura MacLeod, an art and design teacher, has been barred from teaching for “inappropriate communication” with a 14-year-old male student on social media while she was employed at Forrester High School in Edinburgh in 2010.

Scotland is looking to countries with a surplus of teachers – Australia, Canada, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland – in order to tackle its teacher recruitment crisis. The General Teaching Council for Scotland has also said it will be trying to encourage teachers trained in Scotland who have left for the likes of Dubai and Saudi Arabia to come back home. TESS recently revealed that many newly qualified Scottish teachers were leaving after their induction year. However, the teaching unions have hit out at the plan to recruit teachers from outside Scotland, believing it may signal “a dilution of standards”.

The Scottish government has published almost 1,000 responses to its consultation on how schools should be run in the future. Responses to the consultation, which closed last month, have already sparked a wealth of news stories. Secondary headteachers came out in favour of changes to school governance and called for Education Scotland to be overhauled as part of the process. Primary headteachers and Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS, however, argued that better resourcing and staffing were what Scottish schools required.

