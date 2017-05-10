A week in secondary: 12 May 2017

Education secretary John Swinney has said education reform is “imperative” after describing results in the final Scottish Survey of Literacy and Numeracy (SSLN) as “not good enough.” Only 49 per cent of S2s performed well or better in writing in 2016, down from 64 per cent in 2012. Reading, listening and talking scores remained broadly similar to the last literacy survey two years ago. The government came under fire last year after Tes Scotland revealed it would be scrapping the SSLN.

Science graduates can lack the necessary social skills for teaching, academics have told the Scottish Parliament’s education and skills committee. Professor Donald Gillies, dean of the University of the West of Scotland’s school of education, called for science students to be helped with “interpersonal” skills. Professor Teresa Moran of the University of Dundee’s school of education wanted more emphasis on “softer skills” within Stem subjects.

College lecturers across Scotland continued with strike action this week. They had already taken two days of action over the past two weeks, before two further days on Tuesday and Thursday. The dispute is around the refusal of college management to honour a March 2016 deal on equal pay.

Money to improve food and health education is now available to schools across Scotland. The Food for Thought education fund 2017-18 will make awards of up to £3,000. The government announced a review of school meal standards in March after it was revealed that councils were spending millions importing food that could be sourced in Scotland.