A week in secondary: 14 April 2017

The man who’s been at the helm of the ADES education directors’ organisation for over a decade is set to retire. John Stodter – who was director of education in Aberdeen before joining the ADES – has been the organisation’s general secretary since 2006 and will hand over to Michael Wood, who is currently the director of Dundee’s children and families service, in May.

Women who went to private schools are four times more likely to marry a man who was privately educated than is the case for state-educated women, research shows. The figure was revealed at the British Sociological Association’s conference in Manchester. UCL Institute of Education researchers suggested that “like married like” partly because they were more likely to have friends in common, work in similar careers and hold shared values.

The Glasgow Colleges Regional Board has been given full responsibility for the funding of colleges in Glasgow. Since it was created in 2014, the board has had strategic responsibility for the region – one of only three in Scotland with more than one college – but funding was allocated directly to the three colleges. Now, the Scottish Funding Council has said the GCRB will be in charge of Glasgow’s £80 million college budget.

Digital skills academy CodeClan expects to train over 250 software developers in 2017, after a recent survey revealed that 73 per cent of businesses will seek to hire digital talent in Scotland this year – 15 per cent up from last year. According to research by ScotlandIS, the digital technologies trade body, software and web development remain the most in-demand skills in the country.