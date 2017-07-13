A week in secondary: 14 July 2017

National anti-bullying organisation Respectme is supporting calls to improve the recording of bullying incidents in schools – but warned that the data should be used to identify trends, not produce rankings. Respectme was responding to last week’s report from the Scottish Parliament’s Equalities and Human Rights Committee on its inquiry into bullying and harassment in schools.

A consultation has begun on financial support for college and university students. It is part of an independent review, chaired by Virgin Money chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia, exploring ways to improve support for students in Scotland. The consultation closes on 31 August and views can be submitted at bit.ly/StudentSupportScot.

Teenage pregnancies have continued to fall in Scotland, with rates for under-20s dropping from 57.7 per 1,000 women in 2007 to 32.4 in 2015. According to NHS data, teens from the most deprived areas have much higher pregnancy rates than those in the least deprived places (62.1 and 11.6 respectively). Meanwhile, a new short film, Screwball!, has been produced for sex-education classes and features two naive 17-year-olds talking through their preparations to have sex for the first time. It can be viewed at bit.ly/ScrewballFilm.

A beehive has been installed on the roof of a Stirling shopping centre to help teach pupils about the pivotal role of bees in the environment. The Stirling High School initiative aims to help 10 S1-S3s to work on enterprise and journalism skills. The project is the first from the school’s Innovation Hub, developed by the parent council, which will provide advice and funding for new learning opportunities.