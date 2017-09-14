Register
    A week in secondary: 15 September 2017

    Tes Scotland
    15th September 2017 at 00:00

    Scottish teachers have seen their pay fall by 6 per cent in real terms over five years, and they spend more time in front of classes than teachers in almost any other country in the western world, a report shows. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, in its Education at a Glance 2017 report, looked at teachers with typical qualifications and 15 years’ experience and accounted for inflation. In England, teachers’ salaries had fallen by 12 per cent over the same period, between 2010 and 2015. The news came after a Sunday newspaper reported that a 1.5 per cent pay rise was being considered for teachers at the top of the pay scale.

    A week-long celebration of maths and numeracy has taken place in Scotland for the first time, with education secretary John Swinney challenging pupils to solve a new maths problem every day. Maths Week Scotland is part of the government’s drive to encourage more positive attitudes towards the subject.

    A video about sexual harassment in schools has been singled out as the best monthly entry for the John Byrne Award, which recognises creative work by 16- to 25-year-olds. The film – by Katie Horsburgh, of Edinburgh – was chosen as the highlight for August. It can be viewed at bit.ly/ByrneVid

    Scotland’s biggest education event, The Scottish Learning Festival, takes place next Wednesday and Thursday in Glasgow. It has the theme of “promoting excellence and equity for all”. Keynote speakers include education secretary John Swinney, educationalist Steve Munby and a co-founder of social enterprise Social Bite, Josh Littlejohn. See bit.ly/SLFprog

