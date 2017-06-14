A week in secondary: 16 June 2017

The Scottish government has set out its plans for how Scottish schools will be run in the future. The announcement came after Tes Scotland had gone to press, but education secretary John Swinney reiterated his belief at a recent headteachers conference that power needs to be devolved from local authorities to schools if the education system is to improve.

Some 41 per cent of teenagers in Scotland buy sugar-filled drinks at lunchtime, despite bans inside school gates, research shows. A University of Hertfordshire study, published in the Appetite journal, urges schools to work harder to offer nutritious lunches and “a more desirable social environment”. It examined consumption of fizzy and energy drinks by 535 13- to 15-year-olds at seven Scottish schools.

Over half of teachers have experienced or witnessed hate crime in the past two years, with nearly two-thirds saying the problem was not addressed satisfactorily, according to NASUWT Scotland. Teachers surveyed at a conference organised by the union in Glasgow wanted more done to address discrimination and prejudice. The union believes schools should be required to record and monitor hate crime.

An extra £2 million has been earmarked for the college sector to help prevent new strikes. Industrial action appeared likely after unions were told not all institutions could afford a recently agreed pay deal. Now, the Scottish Funding Council has written to Colleges Scotland offering the additional cash. The move was welcomed by Colleges Scotland but any deal will require ratification by the Colleges Scotland Employers’ Association.