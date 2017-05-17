Register
    A week in secondary: 19 May 2017

    Tes Scotland
    19th May 2017 at 00:00

    A Scottish exam paper has had to be withdrawn because of a mistake. Examiners said an error had been identified in a diagram in the National 5 modern studies paper due to be taken by pupils today. A corrected replacement paper was sent out to all schools at the beginning of the week by the Scottish Qualifications Authority. The SQA said the exam timetable would continue as planned and that no pupil would be disadvantaged.

    The Scottish Book Trust is organising a free creative writing and illustration conference for teenagers in Glasgow on 24-25 June. StoryCon will include workshops on screenwriting, creating great villains, Gaelic creative writing and blogging like a pro. Bookings must be made by noon on 8 June at bit.ly/StoryCon. The event is part of What’s Your Story?, a programme to “shape the future of literature in Scotland”.

    Renfrewshire secondary pupils dreaming of a career in the music industry are being offered a chance to learn from professionals through a project with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. The RSNO is staging a two-day takeover event in Paisley in October – culminating with a special show in Paisley Town Hall. Up to 50 young people will get to work on every aspect of planning and staging the gig – guided by professionals from the RSNO. To apply, visit bit.ly/PaisleyMusic.

    This year’s Glasgow Science Festival will include workshops and taster sessions aimed at primary and secondary pupils. This year’s theme is “Glasgow Explores”, celebrating the many ways in which Glasgow scientists have uncovered the mysteries of the universe. The festival runs from 8-18 June. Visit bit.ly/GlasFest

