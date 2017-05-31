A week in secondary: 2 June 2017

The EIS union has warned changes to important qualifications have gone so far that schools should have the option to delay implementation for a year. Its concerns are around National 5 physics, biology and computing studies. Courses were redesigned by the Scottish Qualifications Authority after the scrapping of unit assessments earlier this year. The union’s general secretary, Larry Flanagan, has written to the education secretary, John Swinney, to express his concerns.

Only 26 per cent of young people feel they have the option to vote for someone who understands them, a poll suggests. The Electoral Reform Society Scotland canvassed over 1,000 people and found that 16-24s were half as likely as over-65s to see an election candidate who “understands their life”. Young people were far more likely, however, to discuss politics with friends and family than over-65s were.

Pupils and staff at an Argyll and Bute secondary are putting on their walking shoes next Friday to raise awareness about mental health. Dunoon Grammar is one of six pilot schools focusing on mental health for the What’s On Your Mind? campaign, run by the See Me programme. The school has organised a walk, during which participants will be encouraged to chat about mental health.

A 13-year-old High School of Glasgow pupil has become the youngest-ever winner of the Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland’s Young Chef competition. Tabitha Stevens beat 5,000 other contestants and has won a day’s tuition at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Tuscany, Italy. Her menu included seared seabass fillets with courgetti in tomato and basil.