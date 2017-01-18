    A week in secondary: 20 January 2017

    TESS reporters
    20th January 2017 at 00:00
    The National Confidential Forum has reported 38 incidents to police

    Scotland’s exam body must improve its performance amid a “breakdown in trust” with teachers, according to a new report. The Parliament’s education committee has called for urgent improvements to the design, delivery and marking of national qualifications and in the Scottish Qualifications Authority communication with teachers. A survey, which included hundreds of responses from teachers, found that 67 per cent of 646 respondents suggested they lacked trust in the SQA. MSPs also examined the work of the Scottish Funding Council, Skills Development Scotland and Education Scotland.

    Two secondary teachers have been reprimanded for making inappropriate comments on Twitter. Biology teacher Victoria Orr was disciplined by the General Teaching Council for Scotland’s fitness to teach panel after tweeting about pupils and referring to the IRA, while employed by Renfrewshire Council at Park Mains High School in 2015. She also made inappropriate comments on Twitter while on placement at Airdrie Academy, North Lanarkshire, in 2014-15. English teacher Anne Logue was reprimanded for making offensive comments on Twitter last August, including the term “English pricks”.

    The National Confidential Forum has reported 38 incidents to police. The organisation, which is gathering testimonies from people who were in care as children, has heard descriptions of abuse, neglect, degradation and humiliation, in conversations with adults who recalled experiences of 117 institutions in Scotland. Most had been in residential homes or schools, but some spoke about hospitals, boarding schools, school hostels and secure facilities.

    Scotland’s top young physicists were revealed last week when the Scottish government announced the winners of the Higgs Prize for physics. Charlotte Facherty, a former pupil of Boroughmuir High in Edinburgh, and Daniel Johnstone, a former pupil of the James Young High in Livingston, are the 2016 winners. The Higgs prize goes to the top performing Advanced Higher students and was established in recognition of the impact of the work of the Nobel prize in physics winner Professor Peter Higgs. Winners visit the internationally renowned CERN research facility in Switzerland.

    @TESScotland

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today