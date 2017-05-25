A week in secondary: 26 May 2016

Strikes by further education lecturing staff were suspended last Friday after an agreement was reached by union representatives and employers. EIS union general secretary Larry Flanagan hailed “a significant victory” which would see employers “move immediately” to implement a March 2016 pay agreement. Education secretary John Swinney was “delighted that the intervention made by the Scottish government over the last week has helped to facilitate an agreement”.

MSPs are calling for school inspectors to carry out a review of personal and social education (PSE) after an inquiry revealed crucial topics such as sexual consent were not being covered. The Scottish Parliament’s Education and Skills Committee made the call in a report published this week. While PSE lessons may cover health and wellbeing and practical life and study skills, there is no statutory requirement to teach the subject.

The proportion of teenage girls with emotional problems has risen sharply since 2010, research has revealed. The Scottish Schools Adolescent and Lifestyle and Substance Use Survey study of more than 25,000 school pupils found girls were “considerably” likelier to have a borderline or abnormal score for emotional problems.

An under-14s football tournament took place yesterday to mark the 50th anniversary of Celtic becoming the first British winners of the European Cup. Sixteen schools took part, including some attended by the Lisbon Lions – the nickname given to the Celtic team which triumphed against Inter Milan. The semi-finals and final will be played in June at Celtic’s training facility.