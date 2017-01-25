    A week in secondary: 27 January 2017

    TESS reporters
    27th January 2017 at 00:00

    Former Westminster education secretary Michael Gove has lambasted what he described as Scotland’s “dumbed-down curriculum” and its “disastrous” impact on pupils. Writing in The Times, Mr Gove said the SNP had “presided over a dramatic drop in Scotland’s educational performance”, pointing to disappointing results in the latest Pisa (Programme for International Student Assessment) survey. Scotland’s pupils were performing “much worse” than peers in England, he added. A Scottish government source dismissed Mr Gove’s “ill-advised attempts to trash Scottish education”.

     

    Talented pupils from deprived backgrounds will continue to be squeezed out of prestigious degree courses unless universities dilute the importance of academic qualifications in the application process, according to the commissioner for fair access. Meeting papers of the Scottish Parliament’s Education and Skills Committee record Professor Peter Scott commenting that using “only the highest qualification achieved as the basis of offers continues the bias toward applicants from more affluent backgrounds”.

     

    Scotland’s largest council has committed to encouraging at least 10 per cent of its workforce to mentor vulnerable pupils in secondary schools. The move could lead to almost 1,800 council employees directly helping Glasgow’s young people to achieve their ambitions. The mentoring will be delivered through a programme designed by charity MCR Pathways, which is already up and running in 15 Glasgow secondaries.

     

    A series of videos showing varied ways of navigating the education system was launched by the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework at its 15th anniversary event in Edinburgh last night. The case studies highlight a variety of qualifications offered by schools and further education colleges, in an attempt to make people more aware that there are different routes to success and to emphasise the SCQF’s role. Find the videos at bit.ly/SCQFjourney

     

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today