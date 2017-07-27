A week in secondary: 28 July 2017

New data has revealed a postcode lottery of mental health support available to pupils in Scotland. The SNP government has claimed that a mental health link worker is available to every school. However, new figures from Scottish Labour reveal that the vast majority of councils did not have the position or did not hold information about it. Six out of 14 health boards also said they did not hold the position. The government said it took mental health “very seriously”, and that a review of PSE in schools and roll-out of training for school staff would ensure that every child has access to appropriate support.

The first report from the 10-strong International Council of Education Advisers has been published. In it, the council calls for more promotion routes for teachers other than the route to headteacher, and higher wages for heads to make the role more attractive (see bit.ly/ICEAreport).

Team Scotland athletes have finished fourth in the medal table at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas, with Scott McLay, who left school in June, making history. McLay, who is 18 and recently finished his exams at private school Strathallan, in Perth, ended the games as Scotland’s most successful Youth Games athlete ever , winning three gold, one silver and one bronze.

Next month – ahead of the opening of the new V&A Dundee – a “design relay” will get underway to nurture a new generation of designers. In different locations, groups of young people, aged 16 and over, will work alongside local designers to develop designs inspired by an object with a link to their community. Designs will be displayed in V&A Dundee when it opens next year.