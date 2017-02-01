A week in secondary: 3 February 2017

Post-16 students from every school and further education college in Scotland should be able to visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau and hear testimony from a survivor, after funding for an educational project was renewed. First minister Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement on Holocaust Memorial Day earlier this week. Holocaust Educational Trust chief executive Karen Pollock described the project as “life-changing”. The Scottish government has provided £280,000 to sustain the project for another year. More details are available at het.org.uk

Some 40 young people will investigate the women who shaped Scotland but are now largely forgotten, in a Heritage Lottery-funded project. It will also see YouthLink Scotland, the youth work organisation, driving a nationwide campaign called #scotswummin, to encourage people to highlight the achievements of women from all walks of life, and sign a pledge for equality at scotswummin.org. Julia Doroszko, 14, from Falkirk, said the project was “eye-opening” as “we didn’t know about any women in my town who’ve made history”.

More than a third of secondary pupils surveyed – some as young as 11 – say they would do “whatever it takes” to look good, including considering cosmetic surgery. The finding emerges in a report for the YMCA’s Be Real Campaign, which promotes a “body confidence toolkit” for schools (berealcampaign.co.uk/schools). It also found that 52 per cent of 11- to 16-year-olds – in Scotland and other parts of the UK – worried about how they looked.

An MSP has questioned whether school sport and PE can “unwittingly foster environments in which bullying can take hold”. Liberal Democrat Alex Cole-Hamilton, of the Scottish Parliament’s Equalities and Human Rights Committee, said that in his time at school, PE had favoured an “elite” who excelled at sport. But Education Scotland’s Mary Berrill said that there had been a “big change” in the past 10 years, as schools reinforced “equality and diversity”.

