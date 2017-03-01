A week in secondary: 3 March 2017

The Time for Inclusive Education (TIE) campaign says that a majority of MSPs support its call for LGBT-inclusive education, including legislation to ensure that all schools tackle homophobia (tiepledge.co.uk). MSPs have also recently been considering the content of PSE in schools.

Glasgow’s Hyndland Secondary has become the first school in Scotland to receive a national award for the quality of its football programme – having only fully reintroduced the sport 18 months ago. It earned the Scottish Schools’ Football Association Schools Quality Award and was praised by national coach Gordon Strachan (pictured). Head Maura McNeil said staff “give up so much time to provide such important opportunities”.

Scotland’s only state-funded single-sex school may soon come under pressure to admit boys. Families from the coeducational Notre Dame Primary in Glasgow plan to hold a survey on letting boys into the girls-only Notre Dame High. Glasgow City Council said the process was at an early stage and any future change would have to be widely supported.

Pupils from schools across Scotland will travel to Edinburgh on 15 March to hone skills that could help them to join the next generation of app designers. Apps for Good will run its first Scottish event after receiving a grant through the Digital Scotland Business Excellence Partnership. Heather Picov, UK managing director at Apps for Good, said: “We know the future of tech isn’t just in London or San Francisco but in Edinburgh, Fife and Wick.”

Clarification: In “One-in-10 teacher training places are going unfilled” (24 February), we reported that more than 100 student teachers “were left without school training placements” last year. However, placements were eventually found for all students. We were asked to make this clear and are happy to do so.

