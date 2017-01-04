A week in secondary: 6 January 2017

The Scottish government’s promise to make education its top priority has been branded a “con” by Scottish Labour, after new budget analysis showed cuts to support for the poorest students. The party highlighted figures which showed a drop in funding for the Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA) from £39.6 million in the 2016-17 draft budget to £29.6 million in 2017-18. EMAs provide financial support to eligible 16- to 19-year-olds who want to continue studying at school or college.

A renowned academic is set to play a key part in widening access to university. Educationalist Professor Sir Peter Scott has been appointed commissioner for fair access to higher education in Scotland. Sir Peter – who is professor of higher education studies at University College London and a former editor of our sister publication, Times Higher Education – will be an advocate for disadvantaged learners. The appointment of a commissioner is part of the government’s drive to achieve its goal that by 2030, students from the 20 per cent most deprived communities will represent 20 per cent of entrants to Scottish universities.

The budget set aside for Scotland’s qualifications body to implement curriculum changes and introduce national qualifications is being slashed, a new report reveals. The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) will receive £6.4 million in 2017-18 to support new qualifications and the introduction of Curriculum for Excellence, down from £12.6 million in 2016-17. The CfE budget has also been reduced across Education Scotland and central government, according to the report prepared by the Scottish Parliament Information Centre.

