    A week in secondary: 7 April 2017

    Tes Scotland
    7th April 2017 at 00:01
    The week in review

    Education secretary John Swinney has announced measures to ensure that, after unit assessments are removed at National 5 in 2017-18, pupils do not leave school without qualifications. He said that “a fallback option will be available for National 5 on an interim basis only until such time as the National 4 qualification has been revised” (see bit.ly/N5change).

    There is currently “no evidence” to suggest that a school’s Catholic or non-denominational status has an effect on pupil attainment, according to research by IPPR Scotland (bit.ly/IPPRresearch). Instead, the thinktank said that evidence supported the impact of parental involvement, targeted funding, collaboration across schools and regions, and “an evidence-led culture from the classroom up”. The report recommends devolving more power to schools.

    Personal and social education (PSE), as well as guidance and counselling services in schools, will be reviewed as part of Scotland’s new mental health strategy. Scottish Greens education spokesman Ross Greer said: “Young people, teachers and charities are crying out for better coverage of mental health issues in schools.”

    A new “improvement project” will aim to raise attainment and improve retention rates in Scotland’s colleges. Recent figures show that about 25 per cent of students who enrol on a full-time further education course fail to complete it. FE minister Shirley-Anne Somerville said that despite “strong partnership working” between colleges and schools, there was room for improvement in other areas.

