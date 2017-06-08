Register
    A week in secondary: 9 June 2017

    Tes Scotland
    9th June 2017 at 00:00

    An opinion poll from YouGov suggests that only 3 per cent of Scots believe Nicola Sturgeon’s “defining mission” is improving Scotland’s schools. Commissioned by Scottish Labour, it says that 62 per feel her top priority is “achieving Scottish independence”. Ms Sturgeon faced tough questions from voters on her party’s record on education during the BBC Question Time election special.

    A deputy headteacher who swore and gave porn star names to dozens of sixth years at their leaving assembly has escaped being struck off. Graeme Cowie dubbed youngsters Buster Phukzalot, Dirk Peachybutt and Muff Muncher during a speech for S6 pupils, aged 17 and 18, at Mearns Academy in Aberdeenshire in April 2017. A hearing in Edinburgh led to the General Teaching Council for Scotland calling it an “isolated” incident and “entirely out of character”, instead imposing a reprimand and 12-month conditional registration order.

    A secondary school librarian who turned a defunct school library into a vibrant hub has won an award. Susan Morton, school librarian at Inverclyde Academy, turned the library around in just one year, and has scooped the inaugural Scottish Book Trust Learning Professional Award, which honours teachers and librarians who inspire children and young people to read for pleasure.

    The number of people starting modern apprenticeships has increased to 26,262, meaning the Scottish government has exceeded its 2016-17 annual target of 26,000, new statistics show. Modern apprenticeships offer anyone over 16 paid employment at the same time as gaining industry-recognised qualifications.

