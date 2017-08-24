Attainment rate slides as new courses struggle

The S4 attainment rate at the crucial level immediately below Higher has sunk by nearly 12 per cent since 2013 – fuelling fears that thousands of students are being presented for the wrong qualifications.

Analysis by the University of Dundee’s Jim Scott also shows more than 100,000 “missing” awards for lower-level courses in S4, amid concerns they are struggling to gain the same credibility as the qualifications they replaced.

The news has prompted calls for “urgent action” to ensure that students do not miss out on vital qualifications and have their career prospects damaged.

Dr Scott found that in 2013, the last year of Standard Grade, 91.3 per cent of S4 enrolments to Level 5 courses led to attainment. In 2017 – after the old Level 5 qualifications of Standard Grade Credit and Intermediate 2 were replaced by National 5 – the rate was only 79.5 per cent.

“However you care to put it … attainment has fallen significantly,” said Dr Scott, a former secondary headteacher. He feared that many students were “falling through gaps”, partly because the new system of qualifications had been difficult for teachers to fully understand.

He added that “if anything, the pass rate should have risen” after the “structural change” in which S4 pupils in many schools are only allowed to take six or seven subjects, rather than the eight which were more common under the old qualifications.

Dr Scott also found 106,380 fewer Level 3 and Level 4 courses (National 3 and 4) being completed in 2017 than in 2013 – including “a huge block of Level 3 awards that has vanished [down from 60,093 to 15,543]” – when those levels equated to Standard Grade Foundation and Access 3, and Standard Grade General and Intermediate 1.

Around half could be explained by students taking fewer subjects than in the past, he said, with another 8,000 accounted for by alternatives such as Skills for Work and National Progression Awards.

However, that would still leave nearly 50,000 fewer completed courses at Levels 3 and 4 in 2017 than in 2013. Dr Scott suspects that many students have been “pushed uphill” to qualifications they find too difficult. “There can be pressure upon schools from all sorts of people – headteachers, local authorities and national government – to attain more,” he said.

‘The jury’s out’

Dr Scott was also concerned about social justice as statistics suggested “that rather than improving equity, we are making it worse”.

School Leaders Scotland general secretary Jim Thewliss said “the jury was out” on whether the trends identified by Dr Scott showed that schools were being over-optimistic about students’ potential or showing laudable ambition. He hoped that, within a few years, schools, pupils and parents would feel assured that everyone was being presented at the right level. Comparisons with Standard Grade were unfair, Mr Thewliss said, because people had become accustomed to it over many years, whereas there is not the same familiarity with the new qualifications.

Mike Corbett, an East Dunbartonshire secondary teacher and national executive member of the NASUWT Scotland teaching union, said that “inappropriate presentation of some candidates at N5” was one possible explanation for the figures. He blamed this mostly on advice from classroom teachers being “ignored by parents who currently have no faith in N4” – some critics say N4 lacks credibility because it has no external exam.

Mr Corbett called for detailed research into the full reasons for the downward trends.

A Scottish government spokesman said: “It is inappropriate to draw an analysis between attainment levels now and those in 2013. They relate to two entirely different testing regimes, and direct comparisons between the new National qualifications and Standard Grade pass rates cannot be made.

“What the results do show is that since 2014 there have been small variations in pass rates year-on-year, which demonstrate the high standards, strength and integrity of our national qualifications.”

Scottish Conservative shadow education secretary Liz Smith said Dr Scott’s research confirmed that N4 and N5 are “not serving the best interests of many pupils”. She said teachers had concerns about presenting pupils at the wrong level – with knock-on effects on pupils’ “future education and job opportunities” – and called for the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) to address this “as a matter of urgency”.

An SQA spokesman said: “One of the pillars of Curriculum for Excellence is achievement at the end of school or college, and there are a variety of paths to achieve success. At the lower SCQF [Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework] levels, there are a variety of qualifications and awards that young people are taking.” He added: “The presentation of candidates for qualifications is a matter for schools, colleges and local authorities, and we continue to see a range of presentation patterns across Scotland.”