    Baby, I’m listening

    Sarah Simons
    20th January 2017 at 00:00
    FE
    This teacher learned the hard way that saying the wrong thing to a student in the heat of the moment can have potentially serious consequences

    We have to constantly censor ourselves as teachers. When a student doesn’t present their best self, we might think “Please just stop being a tosser”, but we can’t say that. When they offer embarrassing excuses for avoiding work, we might think “Just grow up, you lazy bastard”, but we can’t say that. Circumstances often require a deep breath, a forced smile and diplomacy.

    But we are flawed, imperfect, complex human beings. Sometimes we say the wrong thing – at least, I do.

    I worry about this. What if I’ve unknowingly changed the course of a life with a casual remark? What if I was having a terrible day exactly when a student was at their most suggestible, most open to change, ready to make pivotal life decisions?

    I made a dreadful mistake early on in my teaching career. I was able to rectify it, but only because my victim gave me the opportunity. I’d taught English to a group of young brickies for a few months. They were disruptive, work-shy and prone to getting a bit punchy with each other, but we’d developed a fragile rapport.

    We are flawed, complex human beings. Sometimes we say the wrong thing

    I’d just got them settled on a task. Ryan, a scrappy lad not overburdened with charm, thrust his phone at me: “Miss, d’you want to see my baby?”

    I shut him down: “No. I’m not interested in your…” and I made air quotes “…‘baby’.”

    He tried again: “But Miss…”

    I shut him down again: “No. Get on with your work.” The group stifled sniggers. Ryan was a very young 16-year-old who rooted out trouble. We’d had a number of frank conversations after I’d heard him showing off with tall tales about “battering a copper”, “nicking a car” and “torching college”. Just the week before, he’d instigated a mass brawl.

    I assumed the “baby” was yet another attention-seeking ruse.

    At the end of the session, Ryan lingered. He was oddly quiet.

    “Why didn’t you want to see my daughter, Miss?”

    The world went into slow motion and I felt sick, realising that a) the baby was real and b) what I’d said. I apologised profusely and came clean, explaining that I thought he was trying to distract the group. I’d had no idea he was a new dad.

    Completely mortified, and wondering how many teacher rules I had broken, I overcompensated. Ryan showed me all 800 photos on his phone and I dragged him round every college department that might be able to support his new little family. All was forgiven.

    I bumped into Ryan in college a few years later. I was delighted that he was doing well. He got his phone out, “D’you want to see my daughter, Miss?” This time I looked.

    Sarah Simons works in colleges and adult community education in the East Midlands, and is the director of UKFEchat @MrsSarahSimons

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number
    FE

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today