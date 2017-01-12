From the campaign trail to the classroom

Last January, I received an email with the intriguing subject line “Fully funded once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: internships for sixth-formers on US presidential elections”. As a modern studies teacher and Americanophile, to me, this seemed too good to be true.

After two selection rounds in which the pupils had to produce video clips about challenging experiences they’d had, nominate their dream presidential and vice-presidential ticket and come up with a campaign plan, Team Leith Academy was selected for the Transformation Trust’s Inspire US 2016 programme. “Florida, here we come!” we thought.

The Republican and Democratic campaigns were delighted to have 25 eager interns new to the campaign game and keen to show off their skills. And a competitive element was introduced between schools to achieve greater numbers of voter contacts.

I found the pupils’ enthusiasm energising. It’s frustrating when pupils give up at the first hurdle and assume they cannot achieve a task. Now I’m back in school, I want to harness the passion the participants showed and encourage more of my pupils to challenge themselves.

The Republican and Democratic campaigns were delighted to have eager interns

During the first week, we worked on Marco Rubio’s campaign running for the Senate and Neal Dunn’s campaign running for Congress, which were organised, slick and used IT to great effect. After phone banking for them, no more will I worry about politely declining a cold caller: I’ve been hung up on, sworn at and ranted to after announcing “My name is Nadia and I’m calling on behalf of the Republican Party of Florida…” And, in spite of my best attempts at an American drawl, one caller spotted my Scottish accent and proceeded to tell me about a long-gone – but not forgotten – boyfriend from Selkirk!

Canvassing door-to-door for the Democrats, we experienced a cross-section of American society. Middle-class suburbs were streets away from black, working-class neighbourhoods. Porch life was enlightening: going up to knock on a door and finding the resident smoking weed on a La-Z-Boy at 2pm was not what I expected from your average thirtysomething male. But that, perhaps, helps to explain why many felt the need to vote for Donald Trump: they wanted a change from an establishment that had not delivered on its promises.

One of the most inspiring moments came when, after standing in line for nine hours, we were 20ft from the president, Barack Obama, as he addressed a rally in Kissimmee. He had the audience in the palm of his hand and urged voters to remember that equality, justice and women’s rights were all on the ballot. As president-elect Trump prepares to be inaugurated next week, we would all benefit from remembering his predecessor’s sentiments.

Nadia Steele is a modern studies teacher at Leith Academy in Edinburgh