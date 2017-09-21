Can the AoC ever trump this year’s showstopper?

The debate over quality versus quantity on apprenticeships is enough to have FErret diving for his burrow. But when it comes to the highlight of FErret’s social calendar – the Association of Colleges’ annual conference at the gleaming citadel that is Birmingham’s ICC – it seems that the focus is definitely on the former.

Cast your mind back, if you will, to January, when this column revealed that the AoC conference was being cut from three days to just two. This, CEO David Hughes explained at the time, was due to feedback from members struggling to justify three days out of the office.

What poppycock. FErret generally managed to source enough gossip at the Hyatt bar to generate a month’s worth of stories. But there you go.

What the AoC is clearly aiming to do this year, however, is generate more bang for its buck. Thanks to the appearance of Justine Greening, last year’s conference was the first time an education secretary had bothered to attend since David Blunkett back in 2000. But this year one could argue that the AoC has fared even better. For none other than Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is planning to attend.

This, FErret understands, is the first time the conference has ever managed to attract a leader of the Opposition – and it reflects the growing stature of the sector in Westminster.

If that weren’t exciting enough, Ofsted’s chief inspector, Amanda Spielman (altogether more FE-friendly than her predecessor), will also be sprinkling some inspection-based stardust on proceedings. Be still, my beating heart.

The only danger for Mr Hughes, however, is that he has raised the bar too high, too soon. How can he trump this showstopper in 2018? FErret is refusing to get on board the Virgin Trains service to Birmingham New Street for anything less than Donald Trump, “Leo” Messi or Justin Bieber. Over to you, Hughesy.

