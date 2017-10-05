Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Colleges’ ‘second chance’ learners need support

    Julia Belgutay
    6th October 2017 at 00:00
    FE
    NUS urges funding for education, skills and development to help diverse group

    Colleges have become crucial in offering second chances to students who missed out on Higher passes in school – but financial support is needed for this to remain affordable, according to the NUS students’ union.

    The NUS comments come as new figures from the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) on this year’s exam results in the college sector show a larger proportion of students achieving an A-D at Higher.

    According to the figures, published last Friday, 6,360 students who sat a Higher at a Scottish college in 2017 achieved an A-D – compared to 6,177 in 2016 – with the pass rate also rising.

    However, the number of students attaining in other, ungraded qualifications equivalent to Higher (all grouped under “SCQF Level 6”), such as National Certificate or National Progression Awards courses, dropped from 6,065 in 2016 to 4,559 in 2017. In National Certificate courses alone, 3,488 students passed their course this year – over 1,300 fewer than in 2016, where it was 4,813.

    NUS Scotland president Luke Humberstone said colleges played “a vital role in our education system, enabling people to gain new skills and offering a second chance to those who missed out the first time round”.

    Mr Humberstone said that a national student-support review, due to be published in the coming months, was “the Scottish government’s opportunity to ensure every student has the support they need to succeed”.

    Fewer undertakings

    Shona Struthers, chief executive of Colleges Scotland, said that schools’ increasingly flexible approaches to the senior phase of secondary education had resulted in fewer students undertaking Highers in colleges in recent years. “Simultaneously, the currently diminishing demographic of 16-year-olds across the country means that the total number of people in this age range is less than in previous years,” she added.

    “Colleges continue to ensure that learners have the work-ready skills to meet the needs of the local and national economy,” she said, and are “the linchpin upon which Scotland’s ambitions for fair access and inclusive growth will be realised”.

    A Scottish government spokeswoman said colleges were delivering the skills and opportunities young people and the economy needed. She added that Scotland had one of the lowest youth-unemployment rates in Europe, with increasing modern apprenticeship places, more young Scots going to university. Full-time equivalent college places had been maintained at about 116,000 in recent times, she said.

    She added: “There is no room for complacency. That is why the minister for further education [Shirley-Anne Somerville] has initiated a national college-improvement programme to raise attainment and improve retention in Scotland’s colleges over the next two academic years.”

    @JBelgutay

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number
    FE

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now