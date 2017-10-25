Cycling through the four types of annual appraisals

As the end of October looms, and pay decisions are due, everyone will be going through the process of completing appraisal cycles and setting targets for the new year. In every school I’ve worked, the process has been slightly different. In some cases, it seemed to be all about numbers. In others, the whole thing seemed more vague. Indeed, it seems that appraisal is all about who your appraiser is...

The number-cruncher

This leader is the sort who says, “don’t bring me problems, bring me solutions”, which is a surefire way of avoiding dealing with any problems. When it comes to appraisal targets, their starting point is not the children and their achievements, but the spreadsheets and its needs. They’re not interested in what’s achievable, only in what will appease the data monsters. Comments will include “you need three more to be at expected, so…?” or “I hear what you’re saying, but we need to get to 85 per cent”.

When it comes to pay decisions, you’ll have to invest all your hopes in getting an easy cohort. Nothing you do will make any difference.

The offloader

One of those leaders who is quick to take credit for achievements – and just as quick to pass the workload on to others. They’ll have probably asked you to think about what you’d like to include in your targets for appraisal. Then they’ll fail to ask you about anything you’ve come up with, because they have their own plans in mind. The chances are, your targets will end up being very much like their own. What better way for them to achieve their objectives than to make you do them? Comments will include “I was thinking you’d be good at…” or “I thought this would be a great professional development opportunity for you”

When it comes to pay decisions, you’ll be OK as long as you tick the boxes.

The understander

Some folk just don’t like confrontation. “The understander”, would rather not be faced with these conversations at all, let alone have to take a lead in them. When it comes to setting targets, they’ll be desperately hoping you’ve thought of something that will fill the necessary boxes without requiring any budget, time or effort from them.

They won’t be full of praise for your achievements but nor will they demand too much. Their comments include “Yes, that sounds like a good idea” and “Well, perhaps you can choose the success criteria and write them in later?”

Pay decisions are easy: they won’t want to offer too much challenge, so tell them that you did everything possible and they’ll nod it all through.

The buck-passer

Another one who’s not keen on direct confrontation, so will rely on hiding behind others. They might ask you what you want to include on your targets – they may even listen to your well-rehearsed and detailed rationale about what the success criteria should be.

But it won’t be long before they’re trying to stretch things that bit further. Not on their account, you understand. It’ll be because of “the headteacher”, “the governors” or “the multi-academy trust.” Comments include “Well, obviously I would support it, but…” and “I don’t think I’ll be able to get that past them.”

Pay decisions will be a grey area. You may well have met all your targets, but that won’t stop them umming and ahhing before you get a decision.

Best of luck with it all, folks!

Michael Tidd is headteacher at Medmerry Primary School in West Sussex