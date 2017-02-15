    Deep down, they care

    Sarah Simons
    17th February 2017 at 00:00
    Watching some of her trickier students lost in concentration during an exam, this teacher was overwhelmed by a flood of affection for them all

    It’s easy to wax romantic about the transformative wonders of teaching if you don’t teach (or if you don’t teach difficult groups). I know this because I teach a variety of cohorts over a range of provisions. The learners I teach at one place are such a joy that I would almost do it for free. With that group, I can easily spin pedagogy into a form of spiritual nourishment. At another place the learners are so…let’s say, “challenging” that I feel like a wrung-out dishcloth by the end of the day, amazed at how the full-time teachers manage to keep their marbles.

    Some days it’s hard to remember that trickier students – the pain-in-the-arse, paperwork-causing stress inducers – are not much older than my own son. Though many could physically pass for grown-ups, and some have responsibilities way beyond their years, they are still just children.

    I recently helped out for an exam. As I sat there looking at the teenagers scribbling away, a flood of affection for them took me by surprise. Even for the ones who usually drive me up the wall. To be fair, I think it was the first time they’d ever been in the same space without causing untold havoc.

    With them compliant in silence, the sharp edges were shaved off and it allowed me to glimpse their each of their vulnerabilities. The stark, battery farm arrangement of desks revealed their individuality, and I considered their behaviour in more depth. Why does she always do 20 minutes of bullshit before settling down to some excellent work? Why does he turn up a full hour before class yet resist involvement? Looking at those temporarily sweet children took me back to when my own almost-teen son was a toddling danger magnet. The days when my job as a mother was a never-ending quest to calm his bursts of fury, to stop him destroying his surroundings and to prevent him injuring himself. Even then, when motherhood was extreme exhaustion and frazzled patience, I would still find myself gazing adoringly at him the moment he fell asleep. Wondering what kind of person he would grow up to be. Looking at those students made me ask the same question.

    I like all my students, even when they try their hardest to be unlikable. They know I care about them doing well, but some make an extraordinary effort to project apathy towards their own success, or even worse, resignation to failure. But they’ve been rumbled. As I watched them hurriedly write, then pause to gaze upward in thought, I knew I’d got something on them. By simply turning up to that exam room, by sitting in silence and getting on with the paper, they showed that they care, too.

    Sarah Simons works in colleges and adult community education in the East Midlands, and is the director of UKFEchat. She tweets @MrsSarahSimons

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today